Stocks spike in final half-hour on U.S.-EU trade deal

Stocks spiked in the final 30 minutes of trading following headlines that Pres. Trump had secured trade concessions from the European Union, sparking the S&P 500 to a third straight gain and the Nasdaq to a new all-time closing high.

The U.S. and EU agreed to lower industrial tariffs on both sides, and the EU pledged to import more soybeans and liquefied natural gas and to give U.S. medical devices better market access.

As for Trump's threatened auto tariffs, the president said only that the U.S. and EU agreed to work toward "zero tariffs" and "zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods."

Ten of the 11 S&P sectors finished higher, led by technology (+1.5%) after a sharp reversal in chipmakers; industrials (+1.3%) and health care (+1.2%) also outperformed, while the telecom space (-2.9%) was the day's only loser.

U.S. Treasury prices settled mostly higher, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield a basis point lower to 2.94%.

U.S. September WTI crude oil rallied 1.1% to $69.30/bbl after the EIA reported an unexpected draw of 6.1M barrels.