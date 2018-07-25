More on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Q2: Demand accelerates, revPAR rises

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Q2 adjusted FFO per share 81 cents vs. 75 cents a year ago.

“Overall, demand accelerated in the second quarter from the first quarter, driven by improvements in business travel demand, both group and transient, and inbound international travel that has reversed and is now growing," says Chairman, President, and CEO Jon E. Bortz."Leisure remains strong, and non-room revenues continued to increase above our expectations.:

Same-property RevPAR up 2.6% to $223.81 from $218.19.

Same-property EBITDA $74.8M vs. $71.6M

During Q2, Pebblebrook executed a finalized settlement agreement with its insurance carriers providing for $20.5M of insurance proceeds for the remediation and repair work for damages caused by Hurricane Irma in September of 2017.

Updated year outlook: Adjusted FFO per share of $2.56-$2.66, cutting the top end of the range by 3 cents.

Adjusted EBIDTDAre outlook now $241.7M-$248.7M, an increase of $3.7M at the low end and $2.2M at the high end.

