'End of era' for Gilead as CEO and Chairman set exit

So says Baird analyst Brian Skorney upon news that CEO John Milligan will step down before year-end, and Chairman John Martin will exit when a new CEO is hired. "Just shock," says Skorney of his reaction.

This news comes just a few months after the departure of Chief Scientific Officer Norbert Bischofberger.

Bloomberg's Asthika Goonewardene credits Milligan for Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) pile of cash thanks to leadership in Hep C, but says investors were frustrated over a lack of progress in replenishing revenue declines.

The conference call is underway.

Shares are down 2.2% after hours.

Previously: Gilead Q2 revenues down 21%; earnings down 41%; shares down 2% after hours (July 25)

Previously: Gilead chief Milligan to step down at year-end (July 25)