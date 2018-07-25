QEP Resources -5% as Williston Basin bids came in below expectations

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) -4.8% after-hours despite reporting Q2 earnings and revenues that came in much better than expected, as the company says bids for the sale of its Williston Basin "did not reflect the value of the underlying quality and economics of the assets."

QEP says its "transition to a pure play Permian Basin company may take longer than we originally anticipated" following the failure so far in its attempted sale of the Williston assets.

During Q2, QEP says production totaled 14.1M boe, up 2% from 13.9M boe in the prior-year quarter, while oil and condensate production jumped 35%, but natural gas and NGL production fell by a respective 16% and 15%.

QEP raises its guidance for full-year total oil equivalent production to 49.8M-52.3M boe from its prior outlook of 48.3M-51.9M boe.