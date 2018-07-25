Equifax falls after Q2 earnings decline

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) falls 2.1% in after-hours trading after reporting Q2 EPS shrank 12% to $1.19 from $1.36 a year ago, as revenue inched up 2% to $876.9M.

USIS revenue fell to $324.6M from $3.31.9M a year ago, while operating margin declined to 38.9% from 45.1%; adjusted EBITDA margin was 47.7% vs 51.5%.

International revenue rose 8% to $250.3M as operating margin fell to 14.8% from 19.9% Y/Y; adjusted EBITDA margin was 30.5% compared with 30.9%.

Workforce solutions revenue rose 7% to $207.6M, as operating margin sank to 40.4% from 45.7% Y/Y. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 47.6% vs. 51.2%.

Q3 forecast: Equifax sees Q3 reported revenue of $853M-$863M and adjusted EPS of $1.39-$1.44.

Full year guidance: Equifax sees revenue of $3.425B-$3.525B and adjusted EPS $5.80-$6.00.

Source: Press Release

