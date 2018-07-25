Arconic spikes 11% on WSJ report suggesting strong P-E interest

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) +11.6% after-hours following a WSJ report that it is weighing takeover approaches from at least two P-E groups that have indicated a willingness to pay a price in the mid-$20s for the aerospace parts company.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) made a joint approach to ARNC, and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) has expressed interest, according to the report, which adds that KKR and Canadian P-E firm Onex also may have interest.

ARNC’s board reportedly plans to discuss the possibility of a sale at a meeting Thursday ahead of its earnings report next week.