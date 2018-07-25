Facebook -20% on guidance for slowing revenue growth

Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) slide has turned into a dive after hours, with shares now down 20% on millions of shares traded, after the conference call reveals guidance for dropping revenue growth rates.

The company says it sees growth rate dropping by high single digits for the next couple of quarters.

Total expense growth will exceed revenue growth in 2019, the company says.

Share fell in the immediate aftermath of the company's Q2 report, where profits beat expectations but revenues missed and some observers had hoped for higher monthly active users (actual report: 2.23B).

Conference call