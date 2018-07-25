More on Apollo Commercial Q2: H1 originations approaches full year 2017 total

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) reports operating EPS 44 cents vs. 46 cents a year ago.

Net interest income $70.8M vs $62.3M Y/Y.

Book value per share $16.26 at June 30, 2018 vs. $16.31 at March 31, 2018.

“ARI has committed to over $1.9B of commercial real estate loans in the first six months of 2018, our strongest period of originations to-date and just $100M shy of our total 2017 originations,” said President and CEO Stuart Rothstein.

Loan portfolio totals $4,9B of amortized cost at Q2 end .

During Q2, ARI committed capital to $783.9M of first mortgage loans and $184.1M of subordinate loans. It also funded $112.5M for loans that closed before the quarter.

Source: Press Release

