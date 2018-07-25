Barrick Gold slips after Q2 earnings, revenues fall short of consensus

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) -1.2% after-hours as Q2 earnings and revenues both miss analyst expectations, hurt by lower gold sales and higher maintenance and fuel costs.

ABX says Q2 gold production totaled 1.07M oz., well below 1.4M oz. produced in the same period last year, and all-in sustaining costs rose to $856/oz. from $710/oz. in the year-ago quarter; Q2 copper production fell to 83M lbs. from 104M lbs., at all-in sustaining costs of $3.04/lb. vs. $2.38/lb. a year ago.

ABX announces a new high-grade discovery at Fourmile, in its Cortez district in Nevada,and says expansion projects in Nevada and the Dominican Republic are progressing on schedule and budget.

The company maintains its full-year guidance for gold production of 4.5M-5M oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $765-$815/oz., and for copper output of 345M-410M lbs. at all-in sustaining costs of $2.55-$2.85/lb.