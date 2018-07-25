TAL Education -2.9% on fourth Muddy Waters short report

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) is off 2.9% in postmarket trade after a fourth volley from short seller Muddy Waters.

The firm turned its spotlight on the after-school tutoring firm in mid-June with an initial report.

In its newest report, "TAL Education: A Real Business With Fake Financials Part IV," Muddy Waters alleges that in addition to fraudulent profits, TAL's been misleading investors about its core Peiyou business.

Peiyou's offline Q3 revenue growth was likely negative Y/Y despite a CFO saying it was "healthy," Muddy Waters says, adding that it also suspects Peiyou online isn't doing well -- sequential growth may have been high single digits at best, and possibly negative.

