More on Washington Prime Group Q2: `Uphill' slope is `less steep', CEO says

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) reports adjusted FFO per share of 37 cents, in line with consensus, and reaffirms year adjusted FFO guidance of $1.48-$1.56 per share.

Q2 comparable NOI for core portfolio declined 0.7% to $129.3M from $130.2M a year ago.

Ending occupancy was 92.7% as of June 30, 2018 compared with 93.0% a year ago.

"While there is still an 'uphill battle', the slope has become dramatically less steep," says CEO Lou Conforti.

