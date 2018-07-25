Goldcorp -4% after Q2 earnings, revenues miss estimates

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) -4.2% after-hours as Q2 earnings and revenues both came in below expectations, as its gold production fell and foreign exchange currency costs spiked.

GG says it lost $178M, or $0.20/share, during the quarter on forex charges linked to deferred taxes.

Q2 gold production totaled 571K oz., 10% less than 635K oz. produced in the year-ago quarter, at all-in sustaining costs of $850/oz., compared to AISC of $800/oz. in the same quarter last year.

GG expects higher production in H2 as the ramp-up of sustainable capacity at Éléonore and Cerro Negro continues.

GG maintains its FY 2018 guidance for gold production of 2.5M oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $800/oz., both +/- 5%.

The company says it achieved its target of $250M of sustainable annual efficiencies and will extend the program, targeting $100M in additional improvements by year-end 2019.