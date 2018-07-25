Legg Mason gains after adjusted EPS beats consensus

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) +1.8% in after-hours trading after reporting fiscal Q1 EPS of 75 cents.

Excluding 4 cents for a charge for the completion of a regulatory matter and 1 cent of acquisition and transition-related cost, EPS would be 80 cents, beating consensus by 2 cents.

Operating revenue fell 5% to $747.9M from Q4 2018.

Operating expenses of $622.2M fell 9% from $685.3M in Q4.

Adjusted operating margin was 22.3% vs. 23.8% Q/Q.

