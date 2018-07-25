Agnico-Eagle Mines -3% following wide Q2 earnings miss

Agnico-Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) -3% after-hours as it posts a wide Q2 earnings miss while edging expectations for revenues amid lower gold sales volumes and higher costs.

AEM says Q2 gold production totaled nearly 405K oz., 5% lower than 427K oz. produced in the year-ago quarter, at all-in sustaining costs of $921/oz., compared with AISC of $785/oz. in the same quarter last year.

The company slightly raises FY 2018 gold production guidance to 1.58M oz. from 1.53M oz. previously, with forecast AISC of $890-$940/oz. unchanged, but it expects total cash costs to trend lower in H2; the forecast for full-year capex remains at $1.08B.