Spok swings to loss in Q2 as revenues dip

Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) swung to a loss in Q2 earnings ahead of a typically more robust second half.

Revenues dipped 1.3% overall due to declines in wireless.

Net loss on a GAAP basis was $1M vs. year-ago net income of $1.5M. EPS was -$0.05 and break-even on an ASC 606 adjusted basis, vs. a year-ago gain of $0.07.

Revenue breakout: Wireless, $23.66M (down 7.7%); Software, $16.97M (up 8.7%).

For the full year (excluding adoption of ASC 606), it's reiterating expectations for revenue of $161M-$177M, opex of $158M-$165M and capex of $4M-$8M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

Press release