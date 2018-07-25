AC Immune -12% as Biogen’s Alzheimer’s data fails to impress

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) -11.9% after-hours after an experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug from Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) failed to elicit "shock and awe" in presentation data at a medical meeting.

BIIB also -11.9% post-market even as its BAN2401 drug slowed progression of the earliest stages of Alzheimer’s by 30%, but doctors and patient advocates said more information was needed from larger, longer studies.

ACIU’s crenezumab currently is in Phase 3 studies for Alzheimer’s disease under a pact with Roche’s Genentech; ACIU’s shares had gained 77% since BIIB and Eisai reported initial data from their study on July 6.

Source: Bloomberg First Word