Bloom Energy IPO soars 67% in first day of trading

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) went public today after nearly two decades of waiting and exploded to a 67% gain at $25 after pricing its IPO at $15 in the hope of raising $270M.

BE will be GAAP-profitable and cash flow positive this year and “sustainably onward,” CEO and founder K.R. Sridhar tells MarketWatch.

The company makes solid oxide fuel cells that are used in stationary power-generation servers as small as half the size of a typical shipping container. The servers, placed at client locations, convert natural gas or biogas into electricity through electrochemical reactions that result in lower emissions than traditional energy generation.

BE’s market cap on its first publicly traded day, at ~$2.65B, was below the $2.9B raised in its last private equity round in 2011.