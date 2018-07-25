U.S. Steel, AK Steel slump as U.S., EU pledge to 'resolve' tariffs

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) -3.7% , Nucor (NYSE:NUE) -2.2% , AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) -2.3% and Alcoa (NYSE:AA) -2% after-hours following Pres. Trump's announcement (I, II) with European Union Pres. Juncker that the U.S. would “resolve” the steel and aluminum tariffs with the EU.

Section 232 tariffs on imports into the U.S. have helped boost domestic steel prices this year, benefiting U.S. steelmakers.

X and AKS "probably have been more of your 232 plays due to their exposure to pricing,” Keybanc analyst Phil Gibbs tells Bloomberg, but lowering trade barriers may end up benefiting the companies because “people can feel more comfortable that demand growth will continue."

Also on watch: MT, STLD, CENX, CMC, CSTM, KALU, ZEUS, SCHN, WOR, TS, TMST

ETFs: SLX, FOIL, JJUB