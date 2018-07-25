Axalta Coating names former Honeywell exec Hahn as new CEO

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) appoints Terrence Hahn as its new CEO effective Sept. 4, succeeding Charlie Shaver.

Hahn most was recently President and CEO of Honeywell's Home and Building Technologies group, joining HON in 2007 after spending nearly 20 years with Air Products and Chemicals.

Shaver, who served as AXTA's Chairman and CEO since 2013 as part of his 35 years of experience in the petrochemical, oil and gas industry, is stepping down "to pursue a unique professional opportunity."

