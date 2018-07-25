Vale's Q2 profit climbs to $76M from $16M a year ago but misses forecast

Vale (NYSE:VALE) -1% after-hours as Q2 earnings rose to $76M from $16M in the year-ago quarter but far short of analyst expectations for $1.26B in earnings as well as the $1.59B profit reported for Q1.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes results from investments not controlled by Vale, jumped 43% Y/Y to $3.9B in the quarter, matching analyst estimates.

Results were helped by iron ore and pellet production that reached a record for an April-to-June period but were hurt by a 16% depreciation in Brazil's real currency.

Vale cut its debt to a seven-year low $11.5B but failed to meet a goal of $10B by mid-year set by CEO Fabio Schvartsman; free cash flow reached $3.1B in the quarter.

Vale cut capex in Q2 to $705M from $890M in Q1 and lowered its annual capex guidance to $3.6B.

The company also announced a $1B stock buyback program and said it would pay out a dividend of 7.7B reais ($2.05B), its highest such payment in four years.