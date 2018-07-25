Linn Energy sets Aug. 7 as date for spinoff

Linn Energy (OTCPK:LNGG) says its board approved plans to complete the company's spinoff into two separate companies after the market closes on Aug. 7.

Following the spinoff, Linn will continue to own a 50% stake in Roan Resources, a joint venture formed last year with Citizen Energy II LLC, and will focus on the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, the newly formed Riviera Resources will consist of Linn’s legacy properties in the Hugoton Basin, east Texas, north Louisiana, the Uinta Basin and Mid-Continent regions along with Blue Mountain Midstream.

Once the spinoff is complete, Linn shareholders will own 100% of Linn and 100% of Riviera.