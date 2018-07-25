Randgold's Kibali mine on track for record quarterly production

Randgold Resources (GOLD +0.7% ) says production is rising steadily at its Kibali mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo following the optimization of its automated underground operation.

The company says Kibali is on track to set a Q2 record and beat its gold production guidance of 730K oz. of gold for the full year, a 22% increase over 2017’s production of 596K oz.

CEO Mark Bristow says Kibali has followed the example of Randgold’s Loulo underground mines by successfully transitioning from contract mining to owner mining earlier this month.

As at Loulo, Bristow expects the move at Kibali will deliver significant cost and efficiency benefits.