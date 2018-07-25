Bloomberg: Johnson Controls power solutions auction down to four suitors

P-E firms Apollo Global Management (APO -1.3% ) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM +0.4% ) are among the final suitors vying for Johnson Controls' (JCI -0.2% ) power solutions unit, which could fetch more than $12B in a sale, Bloomberg reports.

The auction for the business JCI says is the world's largest producer of automotive batteries also may include Clayton Dubilier & Rice and a consortium of Onex Corp. and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board, according to the report.

A May report mentioned KKR as also having interest in the business, but the P-E firm is not listed among the final suitors.