Mexico, Canada committed to trilateral NAFTA

"Canada very much believes in NAFTA as a trilateral agreement, and that is simply a statement of the reality," Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a press conference with Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, explaining that bilateral meetings between the different members are part of the negotiating process.

Guajardo will also travel today to Washington to discuss recent developments with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

