North Korea is continuing to produce fuel for nuclear bombs in spite of its pledge to denuclearize, according to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and while the U.S. is engaged in "patient diplomacy," it will not let the process "drag out to no end."

Reports also suggest Pyongyang will return some remains of U.S. service members killed in the Korean War on Friday, coinciding with the 65th anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement.

