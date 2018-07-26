No comment from China on Qualcomm-NXP

China's commerce ministry has declined to comment on whether or not Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) deal to buy NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had been approved, after a deadline for approving the tie-up passed without an announcement.

The ministry noted, however, that the matter was an anti-monopoly issue and not related to U.S.-China trade frictions.

If the deal is terminated, Qualcomm will pay a $2B breakup fee to NXP no later than 9:00 a.m. ET.

