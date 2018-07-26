Aurora prices initial public offering at $8.50

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) priced its IPO of 9.06M ADS at $8.50/ADS for a total offering size of US$77M, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs.

Three ADSs represent two Class A common shares.

The ADSs have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market and are expected to begin trading today under the ticker symbol “JG.”

Underwriters have been granted an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to 1.359M additional ADSs from the company and the selling shareholders at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount.

Press Release