Focus Financial Partners announces pricing of initial public offering

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) priced its IPO of 16.22M Class A common shares at $33/share for gross proceeds of $535.1M.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “FOCS” on July 26, 2018.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.43M shares.

The offering is expected to close on July 30, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Net proceeds to be used to redeem outstanding limited liability company units in Focus Financial Partners, LLC, its subsidiary, from certain existing holders and the balance to Focus LLC in exchange for Focus LLC Units.

Focus LLC will use such net proceeds to reduce indebtedness under its credit facilities and for acquisitions and general corporate business purposes.

Press Release