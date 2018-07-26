Veracyte announces pricing of common stock

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) priced public offering of 5M common shares at $10.25/share for gross proceeds of $51.3M.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 30, 2018.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.75M common shares.

Net proceeds to be used for working capital and other general corporate purpose or to acquire or invest in complementary businesses, technologies or other assets, although it has no present commitments or agreements to do so.

Shares -1.34% PM.

Press Release