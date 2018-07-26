Lundin mining commences all cash offer to acquire nevsun

Lundin Mining Corporation (OTCPK:LUNMF) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Nevsun Resources Ltd. (NYSEMKT:NSU) for C$4.75 in cash for each Nevsun Share tendered to the Offer.

The Offer represents a significant premium of 82% to the closing price of C$2.61 per Nevsun Share on the TSX as of February 6, 2018, the date of the first proposal to Nevsun related to Lundin Mining’s interest and it also represents a significant premium of 33% to the closing price of C$3.58 per Nevsun Share as of April 30, 2018, the date of Lundin Mining’s previously announced public proposal to Nevsun and a 42% premium to the volume weighted average trading price of C$3.36 per Nevsun Share on the TSX over the 20 trading days ended April 30, 2018.

Previously: Nevsun Resources says Lundin's bid undervalues company, shares +13% (July 17)

Previously: Lundin Mining makes new offer for Nevsun Resources (July 16)