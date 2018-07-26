Allegiant and Minor League Baseball announce multiyear national partnership

Allegiant (NASDAQ:ALGT) and Minor League Basebal signed a national partnership agreement designating Allegiant as the "Official Airline of Minor League Baseball."

"We're beyond excited to announce this new partnership with Minor League Baseball and to become the official airline for clubs nationwide," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant chief marketing officer. "Since 2001, Allegiant has flown countless sports fans to cheer on their home teams on affordable, nonstop flights, and this partnership reinforces our commitment to the 118 communities we serve as their hometown airline."