Tech set to crater at the open

The tech-heavy Nasdaq is set for a big down day after Facebook published quarterly results that underwhelmed investors and sent the social media giant hurtling toward its biggest share price decline ever.

Collateral damage was spread quickly after-hours on Wednesday as investors fled the sector.

Apple lost close to 1% , while Facebook's "FANG" brethren, including Amazon, Netflix and Google shed about 2%-3% .

Nasdaq futures -0.8% at 6:30 a.m. ET.

ETFs: QQQ, TQQQ, SQQQ, PSQ, QID-OLD, QLD, ONEQ, QQQE, QQEW, QQXT, OTPIX, PXUS