D.R. Horton rises in premarket action after Q3 beats, forecast boost

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) gains 3.6% in premarket trading after fiscal Q3 EPS blows past consensus by a dime and forecast for year pretax profit margin is increased. Q3 EPS $1.18 vs. 76 cents a year ago.

Boosts FY2018 guidance for consolidated pretax profit margin to 12.7%-12.9%.

Homebuilding revenue rose 17% to $4.3B.

Homes closed increased 13% to 14,114 vs. 12.497 Y/Y.

Q3 cancellation rate 21%, consistent with year-ago quarter.

"We continue to expect to grow our revenues and pre-tax profits at a double-digit annual pace, while generating increasing annual operating cash flows and returns," says Chairman Donald R. Horton.

D.R. Horton will provide Q4 preliminary guidance on conference call at 8:30 a.m ET. 877-407-8033 or webcast at investor.drhorton.com.

