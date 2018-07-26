Southwest Airlines revenue arrives light

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) says it expects a "significant improvement" in Q3 unit revenue in a range of down 1% to up 1% Y/Y.

During Q2, operating revenue increased 2% to $5.7B. The Flight 1380 accident had a negative impact of $100M om passenger revenue during the quarter.

Key Q2 metrics: Revenue passenger miles +2.2%, available seat miles +3.3%, load factor -90 bps to 84.7%, seats flown +3.2%, average stage length -0.4% to 763 miles, average fare -4.0% to $151.94, passenger yield per RPM -2.5% to $0.1525, costs per available seat mile +1.5% to $0.1151.

CEO update: "Our suboptimal flight schedule headwinds begin to abate next month and are not expected to have a material impact on fourth quarter 2018. As we look ahead to 2019, Hawaii remains our expansion focus, and our goal is to begin selling tickets later this year."

Shares of Southwest are down 1.03% in premarket trading.

