GSRX Industries acquires cannabis investment properties in Puerto Rico

GSRX Industries (OTCQB:GSRX) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Andalucia LLC, has acquired two properties located in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“Based on early success at our three Green Spirit RX dispensaries operating in Puerto Rico, and our plans to grow our network of dispensaries as well as potential cannabis distribution and manufacturing operations, we have actively sought out and made strategic real estate acquisitions on the island,” said GSRX CEO Les Ball. “We have made our intention to become Puerto Rico’s premier purveyor of medicinal cannabis clear from the outset, and we believe these cannabis investment properties will be key to helping us reach that goal.”