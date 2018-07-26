Margins tighten at Under Armour

Under Armour (UAA, UA) trades lower after reporting Q2 numbers.

Revenue increased 8% to $1.2B during the quarter. On a constant-currency basis, revenue increased 7%.

North America revenue rose 2% to $843M.

The company's international business saw 28% revenue growth to $302M.

Apparel revenue increased 10% to $747M vs. $722M consensus, led by strong demand in training and running. Footwear revenue increased 15% to $271M vs. $247M consensus. Accessories revenue decreased 26% to miss the consensus mark of $126M.

Gross margin fell 110 bps Y/Y to 44.8% of sales to fall short of the consensus estimate of 45.5%.

Looking ahead, Under Armour expects revenue growth of around 3% to 4% to $5.12 to $5.18B vs $5.16B consensus. A low to mid-single-digit decline in North America is seen being offset by international growth of more than 25%.

UAA -7.49% premarket to $19.50. UA -6.33% to $18.49.

Previously: Under Armour EPS in-line, beats on revenue (July 26)