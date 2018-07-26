Dunkin' Brands tops estimates amid U.S. expansion

Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) tops estimates with its Q2 report.

During the quarter, Dunkin' reported U.S. comparables sales growth of 1.4% for Dunkin' Donuts and a 0.4% decline for Baskin-Robbins. Operating income margin improved 60 bps to 34.2% of sales.

Looking ahead, The restaurant operator sees low-to-mid single digit revenue growth and full-year EPS of $2.67 to $2.72 vs. $2.74 consensus.

Store growth update: "The company continues to expect Dunkin' Donuts U.S. franchisees to add greater than 275 net new restaurants. In addition, the Company continues to expect Dunkin' Donuts U.S. franchisees to open approximately 50 NextGen restaurants, including both new and remodeled stores."

DNKN +0.85% premarket to $71.50.

Previously: Dunkin' Brands beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (July 26)