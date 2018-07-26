More on KKR & Co. Q2: Management fees, realized investment income boost EPS

KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) Q2 after-tax distributable EPS 49 cents compares with 29c in Q1 and 34 cents a year earlier.

EPS improvement partly from increased management fees, higher level of realized carried interest in private equity investments, and higher level of incentive fees relating to its BDCs.

As of July 1, KKR completes conversion to a corporation from a limited partnership.

Book value per share $15.59 at Q2 end vs. $14.20 at Dec. 31, 2017.

Assets under management $191.3B as of June 30, 2018 vs. $176.4B as of March 31, 2018, increase driven by closing of FS Investments transaction, new capital raised in leveraged credit and infrastructure strategies and an increase in the value of private equity portfolio.

Management fees totaled $261.5M vs $251.6M in Q1 and $229.6M a year ago.

Total realized performance income $359.7M vs. $219.0M in Q1 and 267.3M a year ago.

Total realized investment income $168.7M vs. 80.5M in Q1 and $75.0M a year ago.

Source: Press Release

