Emblemsigns letter of intent to acquire Natura Naturals

Emblem (OTCPK:EMMBF) has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities in Natura Naturals Inc. for $25M in cash, $12.M in mortgage financing and 26,102,941 common shares of Emblem.
The entering into of the LOI follows Emblem’s recently announced $3M equity investment in Natura and the entering into of a 3,000 kg per year supply agreement.
The Transaction is expected to close in Q3.
The company has made the decision to suspend greenhouse construction plans at their Paris Road location.
