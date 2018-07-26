NXP Semi -8.5% on Q2 results, Qualcomm end, $5B repurchase program

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) reports Q2 results after the termination of the Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) deal. Inline Q3 guidance has revenue of $2.35B to $2.5B (consensus: $2.48B).

Revenue breakdown: HPMS segment, $2.19B (+5% Y/Y); Automotive group, $1.01B (+7%); Secure Connected Devices, $644M (+10%); Secure Interface and Infrastructure group, $398M (-9% due partly to ZTE ban); Secure Identification Solutions group, $143M (+7%).

Key metrics: Non-GAAP gross margin, 52.8%; operating margin, 27%; total gross debt, $5.34B; cash, $2.98B; adjusted EBIDA, $3.18B; cash flow from operations, $403M; FCF, $274M; capital allocation, $2.3M.

Share repurchase: The board authorizes a $5B share repurchase program.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM Eastern.

Press release.

NXP shares are down 8.5% premarket to $90.

