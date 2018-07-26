Mondelez +3% after profit beat

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) trades higher after the food giant delivers a narrow profit beat.

Organic revenue rose 3.5% during the quarter and operating margin came in at 16.7% of sales.

For the full year, Mondelez expects organic revenue to the high end of the prior range of 1% to 2%.

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic posts a quick assessment on Mondelez following the earnings update. "Our price target is now $40 ($41 prior). For valuation purposes we continue to take a 5% discount given risk of more direct competition across the U.S. product portfolio, concerns about higher costs in key overseas markets (FX in the U.K.), and decreased probability of a 3G bid," he writes.

MDLZ +3.25% premarket to $42.85.

Previously: Mondelēz beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (July 25)