Raytheon +1.9% after updating outlook

EPS from continuing operations of $2.78, up 47.1% compared to $1.89 in the second quarter 2017.

Revenue by segment: Integrated Defense Systems +4%; Intelligence, Information and Services +8%; Missile Systems +8%; Space and Airborne Systems flat.

The company reported bookings of $8.7B (vs. $6.5B in the second quarter 2017), resulting in a book-to-to bill ratio of 1.31.

Backlog at the end of Q2 was $39.8B, an increase of approximately $3.7B or 10.3% compared to quarter a year ago.

Repurchased 1.9M shares of common stock for $400M during the quarter.

Updated outlook for 2018: EPS from continuing operations to $9.77-$9.99 (from $9.70-$9.90), on sales of $26.7B-$27.2B (from $26.5B-$27B). Operating cash flow of $2.6B-$3B (from $3.6B-$4B).

RTN +1.9% premarket

Q2 results