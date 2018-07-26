More on Kimco Q2: Boosts lower end of year FFO/share guidance range

Kimco (NYSE:KIM) boosts lower end of year FFO per share forecast range by a penny to $1.43-$1.46 from $1.42-$1.46.

Now sees 2018 same-property NOI, excluding redevelopments, of 2.00%-2.50% vs prior view of 1.50%-2.00%.

Q2 adjusted FFO 37 cents a share vs. 38 cents a year ago.

Same-property NOI up 3.8%, excluding 10 basis points from impact of redevelopments.

Pro-rata occupancy at Q2 end at 96.0%, up 50 bps from Q2 2017.

Pro-rata small shop occupancy up 50 bps to 90.2% Y/Y.

Generated new leasing spreads of 11.5%.

Previously: Kimco Realty beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (July 26)

Source: Press Release