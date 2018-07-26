Leidos reports Q2 beats, in-line guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) reports a Q2 EPS beat but misses on revenue with a 2% Y/Y revenue drop. FY18 guidance reaffirmed with revenue of $10.25B to $10.65B (consensus: $10.39B) and EPS of $4.15 to $4.50 (consensus: $4.39).

Revenue breakdown: Defense Solutions, $1.26B (+1% Y/Y); Civil, $822M (-6.1%); Health, $451M (-0.7%).

Key metrics: Cash from operating activities, $271M; cash and equivalents, $303M; debt, $.1B; backlog, $18.3B ($5.4B funded).

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

