Celgene Q2 product sales up 17%; earnings down 5%; REVLIMID sales up 21%; shares up 2% premarket

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Q2 results ($M): Revenues: 3,814 (+16.6%); Product sales: 3,808 (+16.8%).

Key product sales: REVLIMID: 2,453 (+20.6%): POMALYST/IMNOVID: 507 (+29.7%); OTEZLA: 375 (+4.7%); ABRAXANE: 243 (-4.3%).

Net income: 1,045 (-5.1%); non-GAAP net income: 1,585 (+4.7%); EPS: 1.43 (+5.1%); non-GAAP EPS: 2.16 (+15.5%).

2018 guidance: Net income: $4,374 - 4,594 from $4,767; EPS: $5.95 - 6.25 from ~$6.31; non-GAAP EPS: $8.70 - 8.75 from ~$8.45. REVLIMID: ~$15B from ~$14.8B; POMALYST/IMNOVID: ~$2B (unch); OTEZLA: ~$1.5B (unch); ABRAXANE: ~$1.0B (unch).