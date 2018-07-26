Tower Semi -7.4% on Q2 report with downside guidance

Tower Semi (NASDAQ:TSEM) drops 7.4% premarket on Q2 results that beat EPS estimates but met on revenue with a 3% Y/Y sales drop. Downside Q3 guidance has revenue of about $335M (consensus: $361.90M). In-line Q4 guidance has revenue of $360M to $380M (consensus: $377.93M).

Key metrics: Cash from operations, $77M; FCF, $37M; gross profit, $79M; operating profit, $44M; EBITDA, $96M; cash and equivalents, $276M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 10 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

