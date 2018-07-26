Hershey's beat Q2 estimates

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) reports acquisition contributed 5.9 point benefit to net sales growth in Q2.

Volume contributed 1% in the quarter.

Segment sales: North America: $1.56B (+5.6%); International & other: $191.7M (+3.1%).

Adjusted gross margin rate down 260 bps to 44.5%.

Adjusted operating margin rate slipped 140 bps to 19.4%.

The company's Board of Directors has approved a new $500M stock repurchase authorization and a dividend increase of 10%.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: increase towards the low end of the updated 3.5% to 5.5% range; Adjusted gross margin rate: ~-125 bps Y/Y; Tax rate: ~19% to 20%; GAAP EPS: $4.76 to $4.96; Adjusted EPS: $5.33 to $5.43 (+14% to +16%); Total capital additions: $355M to $375M.

HSY -0.05% premarket.

Previously: Hershey beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (July 26)