American Airlines to take aggressive action to improve profit

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) trades flat after reporting Q2 numbers

Stealing the headlines on earnings day, the company says it's taking aggressive action to return itself to prior profit levels, despite the elevated level of fuel prices. Measures being taken include deferring aircraft deliveries and capital expenditures, lowering capacity growth targets and reducing non fuel-related expenses.

During Q2, American saw revenue passenger miles increase 1.8% and capacity increase 1.5% to lead to a load factor of 84.0% (+30 bps Y/Y). Average fule prices increased 38% to $2.23 per gallon during the quarter.

