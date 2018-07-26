PulteGroup falls in premarket even as Q2 EPS beats consensus

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) falls 1.8% in premarket trading even as Q2 adjusted EPS figure beats consensus by 14 cents.

Homebuilder stocks slumped yesterday after economic reports showed a June home sales fell to an eight-month low and weekly mortgage applications fell.

PulteGroup's Q2 net new orders fell less than 1% Y/Y to 6,341 homes; dollar value of net new orders rose 3% to $2.7B.

Q2 adjusted EPS 89 cents vs. 47 cents a year ago.

Home sales revenue rose 25% to $2.5B, with deliveries up 14% to 5,741; average sales price increased 10% to $427,000.

Gross margin 24.0% vs. 23.4% adjusted gross margin a year ago.

Unit backlog up 11% to 11,845 homes; value of backlog rose 17% to $5.2B with average price of homes in backlog at $439,000, 5% higher than a year ago.

Source: Press Release

