L3 Technologies raises guidance

Diluted EPS from continuing operations excluding gain on sale of businesses and debt retirement charge of $2.47 vs. $2.39 in the same period a year ago.

Quarterly results were impacted by a gain on the sale of the Vertex Aerospace businesses and a debt retirement charge related to the refinancing of $1.8B of senior notes.

Revenue by segment: Electronic Systems +6%; Aerospace Systems +9%; Communication Systems +1%; Sensor Systems +22%.

Raised guidance for 2018: Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $9.80-$10.00 (from $9.40-$9.60), on net sales of $10B-$10.2B (vs. $9.85B to $10.05B)